Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/4 thaler 1628 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1628 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/4 thaler 1628 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20871 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Poland 1/4 thaler 1628 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Poland 1/4 thaler 1628 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/4 thaler 1628 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
