Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/4 thaler 1628 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20871 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
