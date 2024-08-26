1/4 thaler 1628 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/4 thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

