Ducat 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

