Ducat 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1628
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
55495 $
Price in auction currency 225000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
