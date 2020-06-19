Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1628 "Type 1623-1628" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1628 "Type 1623-1628" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
55495 $
Price in auction currency 225000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1628 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

