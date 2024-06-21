Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1628 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1628 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1628 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13613 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11223 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1628 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search