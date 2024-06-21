1/2 Thaler 1628 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13613 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
