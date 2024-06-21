1/2 Thaler 1628 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

