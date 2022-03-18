Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1628
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9248 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
26061 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
