Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9248 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
26061 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1628 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

