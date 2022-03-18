Ducat 1628 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1628 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)