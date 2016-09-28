Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1628 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1628 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1975 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (2)
Poland Thaler 1628 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
47087 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1628 at auction Rauch - April 18, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
32778 $
Price in auction currency 29000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1628 at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1628 at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1628 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search