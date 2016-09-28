Thaler 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1975 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition XF (4)