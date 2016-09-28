Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1628 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1975 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
47087 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date April 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
32778 $
Price in auction currency 29000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search