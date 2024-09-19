Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1535

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1535 CS
Reverse Ducat 1535 CS
Ducat 1535 CS
Average price 77000 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
Average price 8900 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 Elbing
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 Elbing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 Elbing
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI Torun
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI Torun
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI Torun
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Danzig
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Elbing
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 Torun
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1535 Lithuania
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 N Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 N Lithuania
1 Grosz 1535 N Lithuania
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 S Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 S Lithuania
1 Grosz 1535 S Lithuania
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 Danzig
1 Grosz 1535 Danzig
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 179
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 Elbing
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 Elbing
1 Grosz 1535 Elbing
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 108
Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 Torun
Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 Torun
1 Grosz 1535 Torun
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 180
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search