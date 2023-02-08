Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14006 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search