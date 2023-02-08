Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14006 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

