6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

