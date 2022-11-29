3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)