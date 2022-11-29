Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search