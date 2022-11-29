Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3879 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1535 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search