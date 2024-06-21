1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (5) XF (87) VF (71) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

COINSNET (17)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Frühwald (5)

GGN (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (1)

Janas (2)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (28)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (22)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (20)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (3)

WCN (30)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)