Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 650 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
