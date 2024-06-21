Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 650 CZK
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1535 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search