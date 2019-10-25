Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 78,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
20247 $
Price in auction currency 78000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
13625 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1535 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
