Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 78,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
20247 $
Price in auction currency 78000 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
13625 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
