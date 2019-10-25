6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 TI "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Torun" with mark TI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 78,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

