Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,750. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1535 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

