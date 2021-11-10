3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)