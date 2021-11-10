Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3651 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
