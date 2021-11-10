Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3651 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

