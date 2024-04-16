Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
