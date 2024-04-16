1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) No grade (2)