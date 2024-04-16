Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 S "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
