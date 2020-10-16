Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7838 $
Price in auction currency 30500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
8186 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search