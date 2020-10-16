6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition VF (5)