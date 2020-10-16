Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 D "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Danzig" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7838 $
Price in auction currency 30500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
8186 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
