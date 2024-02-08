3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (10) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)