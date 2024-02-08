Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 685 EUR
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search