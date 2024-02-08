Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2109 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 685 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction Spink - December 3, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1535 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

