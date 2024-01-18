Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,34 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
4656 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1535 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search