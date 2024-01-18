Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,34 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
4656 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1535 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search