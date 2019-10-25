Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1535 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1535 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 305,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
85661 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
97548 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
—
