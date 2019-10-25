Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1535 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1535 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1535 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1535 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 305,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
85661 $
Price in auction currency 330000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
97548 $
Price in auction currency 350000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1535 CS at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1535 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

