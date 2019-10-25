Ducat 1535 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1535 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 305,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (4)