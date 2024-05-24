Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
