Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
