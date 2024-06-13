Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
