Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
