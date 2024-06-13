1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (39) VF (57) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (4)

DESA (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Janas (2)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (14)

Niemczyk (8)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (3)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (36)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (4)

Wu-eL (1)