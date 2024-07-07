1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

