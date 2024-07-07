Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1535
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Seller DESA
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
