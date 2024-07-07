Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1535 N "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1535
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1535 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
