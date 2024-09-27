Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1820

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ
8 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
1 181
Obverse 4 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1820 M GJ
4 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Average price 930 $
Sales
1 441
Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 M GJ
2 Escudos 1820 M GJ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 154
Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ
2 Escudos 1820 S CJ
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 220

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1820 S CJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1820 S CJ
8 Reales 1820 S CJ
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 4 Reales 1820 S CJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1820 S CJ
4 Reales 1820 S CJ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Reales 1820 M GJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1820 M GJ
2 Reales 1820 M GJ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 2 Reales 1820 S CJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1820 S CJ
2 Reales 1820 S CJ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ
2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ Date "1280"
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Real 1820 M GJ
Reverse 1 Real 1820 M GJ
1 Real 1820 M GJ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ
1/2 Real 1820 M GJ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 25

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1820 J
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1820 J
8 Maravedís 1820 J
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1820
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1820
8 Maravedís 1820
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1820
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1820
8 Maravedís 1820 Reeded edge
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 6 Maravedís 1820 PP
Reverse 6 Maravedís 1820 PP
6 Maravedís 1820 PP
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1820
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1820
4 Maravedís 1820
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1820 J
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1820 J
4 Maravedís 1820 J
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Maravedís 1820 PP
Reverse 3 Maravedís 1820 PP
3 Maravedís 1820 PP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1820 J
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1820 J
2 Maravedís 1820 J
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1820
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1820
2 Maravedís 1820
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1820 PP
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1820 PP
1 Maravedí 1820 PP
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 58
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search