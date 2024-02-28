Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
