8 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

