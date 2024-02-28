Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1820 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1820 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

