Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (441)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34250 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
