4 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34250 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (31) AU (54) XF (155) VF (186) F (8) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (13) AU55 (21) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (6) PL (1) Service NGC (56) PCGS (5)

