8 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

