8 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.
