Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CoinsNB (6)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (5)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (23)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1820 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search