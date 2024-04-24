2 Reales 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

