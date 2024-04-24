Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

