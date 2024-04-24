Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (17)
- ibercoin (4)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search