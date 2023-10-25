Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Maravedís 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
