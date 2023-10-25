Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Maravedís 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Maravedís 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Maravedís 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Maravedís 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

