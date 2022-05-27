Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

