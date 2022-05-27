Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (7)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
