Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1820 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (54)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (20)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (32)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (38)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 72000 JPY
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1820 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search