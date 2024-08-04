Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1820 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 72000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
