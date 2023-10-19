8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833". Reeded edge (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 . Reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2699 sold at the Aureo auction for EUR 176. Bidding took place June 20, 2007.

