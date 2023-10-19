Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833". Reeded edge (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Reeded edge
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 . Reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2699 sold at the Aureo auction for EUR 176. Bidding took place June 20, 2007.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
