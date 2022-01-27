Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ. Date "1280" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Date "1280"

Obverse 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ Date "1280" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ Date "1280" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1280 (1820)
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1280 (1820) with mark M GJ. Date "1280". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
