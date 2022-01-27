2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ. Date "1280" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1280 (1820) with mark M GJ. Date "1280". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (5)