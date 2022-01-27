Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1280 (1820) M GJ. Date "1280" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Date "1280"
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1280 (1820)
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1280 (1820) with mark M GJ. Date "1280". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search