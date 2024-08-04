Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2884 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Lugdunum - December 16, 2022
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
