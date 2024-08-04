Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (35)
- Cayón (31)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (14)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Sedwick (2)
- Silicua Coins (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2884 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search