Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (22)
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 3 Maravedís 1820 PP at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

