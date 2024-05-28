3 Maravedís 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

