4 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition VF (4) F (3)