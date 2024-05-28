Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73035 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

