1 Real 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73035 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)