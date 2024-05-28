Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73035 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search