4 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
