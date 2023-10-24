4 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1666 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8)