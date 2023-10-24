Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
