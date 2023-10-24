Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1820 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1820 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

