1 Maravedí 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

