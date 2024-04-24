Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1820 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1820 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

