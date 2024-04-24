Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1820 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1820 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
