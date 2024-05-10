Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
