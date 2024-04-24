Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1820 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

