1/2 Real 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1820 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

