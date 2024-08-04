Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
