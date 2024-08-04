2 Escudos 1820 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1820 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (13) XF (60) VF (69) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4)

