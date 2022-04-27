Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
