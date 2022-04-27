Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1820" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1820 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1820 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search