4 Maravedís 1820 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1820 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (3) F (5)