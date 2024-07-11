2 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

