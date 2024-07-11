Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
