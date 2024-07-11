Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1820 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1820 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1820 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1820 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1820 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1820 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search