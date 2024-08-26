Catalog
Coins of Spain 1772
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price
2900 $
Sales
0
128
8 Escudos 1772 S CF
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
46
4 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price
1000 $
Sales
1
10
4 Escudos 1772 S CF
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
16
2 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
28
1 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
17
1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Average price
280 $
Sales
1
214
Silver coins
8 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price
900 $
Sales
0
23
8 Reales 1772 S CF
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
24
4 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
8
4 Reales 1772 S CF
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
13
2 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
13
1 Real 1772 M PJ
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
7
1 Real 1772 S CF
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
4
1/2 Real 1772 M PJ
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
7
1/2 Real 1772 S CF
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
4
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1772
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
17
4 Maravedís 1772
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
28
2 Maravedís 1772
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
21
1 Maravedí 1772
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
71
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
14
