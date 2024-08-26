Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1772

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ
8 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 S CF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 S CF
8 Escudos 1772 S CF
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ
4 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 10
Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 S CF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 S CF
4 Escudos 1772 S CF
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ
2 Escudos 1772 M PJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ
1 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 214

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1772 M PJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1772 M PJ
8 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 8 Reales 1772 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1772 S CF
8 Reales 1772 S CF
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 4 Reales 1772 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1772 M PJ
4 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 4 Reales 1772 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1772 S CF
4 Reales 1772 S CF
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Reales 1772 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1772 M PJ
2 Reales 1772 M PJ
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Real 1772 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1772 M PJ
1 Real 1772 M PJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Real 1772 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1772 S CF
1 Real 1772 S CF
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Real 1772 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1772 M PJ
1/2 Real 1772 M PJ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Real 1772 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1772 S CF
1/2 Real 1772 S CF
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1772
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1772
8 Maravedís 1772
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1772
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1772
4 Maravedís 1772
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1772
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1772
2 Maravedís 1772
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1772
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1772
1 Maravedí 1772
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
