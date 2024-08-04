Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
