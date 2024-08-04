Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Künker (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
