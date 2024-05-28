Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1772 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
