1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (33) VF (160) F (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (66)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (17)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (38)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (3)

Soler y Llach (44)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)