Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (66)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (17)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (38)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (44)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search