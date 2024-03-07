Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1772 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
