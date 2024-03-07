Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1772 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1772 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1772 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1772 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

