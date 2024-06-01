2 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (2) No grade (1)