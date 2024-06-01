Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
