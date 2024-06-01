Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

