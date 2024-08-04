Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1772 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3911 $
Price in auction currency 3650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
