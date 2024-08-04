Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1772 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 836 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3911 $
Price in auction currency 3650 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction CNG - May 21, 2013
Seller CNG
Date May 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

