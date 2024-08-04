Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Bertolami - February 25, 2018
Seller Bertolami
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

