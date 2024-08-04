Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Bertolami (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
